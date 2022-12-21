Man charged with bank robbery in Tucker County

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A New Jersey man has been charged with bank robbery in Davis.

Deputies were dispatched to Grant County Bank in Davis around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a bank robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bank with troopers from the West Virginia State Police and saw a man, later identified as 21-year-old Noah Shafron, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, sitting in a chair, deputies said.

Shafron showed his hands to authorities and laid down on the floor to be placed under arrest.

Court documents say bank employees gave officers a note from Shafron that said, “This is a bank robbery. Give me the money or else.”

When bank employees asked Shafron to leave, he allegedly refused.

Shafron has been charged with bank robbery. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond

