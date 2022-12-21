Man kills stepfather before killing himself

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20.

According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself.

The two men involved in the domestic incident that turned deadly have been identified as Justin Charles Chafin and Michael Bennett.

The sheriff reports when the fight became violent, Bennett grabbed an AR 15 from the home and shot his stepfather, Justin Chafin, multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene off McClellan Highway.

