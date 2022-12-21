Maryland deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg shortly before 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from MSP.

Authorities said in the preliminary investigation, a Ford Explorer being driven by 31-year-old Corey McElroy, of Friendsville, Maryland, was driving westbound on I-68 when he rear-ended a tractor trailer. The crash sent the Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck on the driver’s’ side by a Ford F-350.

MSP said McElroy was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff McElroy was traveling home from the police academy to attend a family member’s graduation.

McElroy was the father of two young children and served in the United Marine Corps prior to joining the GCSO, authorities said.

It was later determined McElroy was driving an unmarked departmental vehicle at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

Authorities said the road was closed until about 10:50 p.m. following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
Timothy David Ahler
Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Former Pinch Elementary counselor sentenced to 25 years behind bars

Latest News

Person rescued after falling 100+ feet over hillside
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
Gov. Justice appoints Mon County prosecutor to bench
Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays