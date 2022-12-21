Maryland deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg shortly before 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from MSP.

Authorities said in the preliminary investigation, a Ford Explorer being driven by 31-year-old Corey McElroy, of Friendsville, Maryland, was driving westbound on I-68 when he rear-ended a tractor trailer. The crash sent the Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck on the driver’s’ side by a Ford F-350.

MSP said McElroy was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff McElroy was traveling home from the police academy to attend a family member’s graduation.

McElroy was the father of two young children and served in the United Marine Corps prior to joining the GCSO, authorities said.

It was later determined McElroy was driving an unmarked departmental vehicle at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

Authorities said the road was closed until about 10:50 p.m. following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

