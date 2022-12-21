Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations.

The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.

“The only resources we had to take patients were hospitals. Luckily care has evolved in the last, you know, two decades where now other facilities are available,” Executive Director of Mon. EMS Forest Weyen said.

He added this new transport location would help specific types of patients.

“Those patients don’t always need emergency room, emergency department level of care. They need some observation. They need someone to watch over them. They need some supportive care while they’re sobering up, and the big part of this is they need access to other resources,” Weyen explained.

He said that if this was approved Mon. EMS staff would be trained to identify if the sobering center was the right location for a patient, as some cases would still call for emergency care.

“Because of a sign, a symptom, some sort of vital sign will not be eligible for EMS to take them to a sobering center. That patient would be better served by a local emergency department,” Weyen added.

He said that the department had already spoken with the sobering center and the county about this possibility.

The organizations would work together to put a plan into action for making the center an EMS transport location.

