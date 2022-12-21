New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure.

“They’re working hard to get open soon,” said Marino. “This is not a massive retailer coming in, but it is an important one because there was an empty space, and it has been filled.”

Cricket Wireless will be opening at 130 Emily drive, Suite C03. Marino said that is in the area where the Little Caesar’s Pizza is located.

“This shows the viability of the city, of Eastpointe, and NewPointe,” said Marino. “A vacant space, a vacant lot up there is not staying vacant long.”

Marino, who has been on Clarksburg Council for three and a half years and mayor for one and a half years, said this last year has seen a flurry of activity on the economic development front in that part of Clarksburg that he has not seen during his stint as an elected official.

“This part year has been strong on the economic development front,” said Marino.

The work being done on Cricket’s new space is for demolition inside the existing space and work with flooring, ceiling, electrical, and the installation of graphics and fixtures. It comes with a $17,000 price tag, according to the building permit.

The price, however, will add up with the arrival of a $3.5 million Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the $2.9 million Olive Garden, the $2.9 million Longhorn, a new Hobby Lobby, and a $2.9 million renovation planned for the Hilton Garden Inn. All of those are at Eastpointe or NewPointe with the Longhorn just across the roadway on Tolley Drive and Lodgeville.

“We’re pleased there, and we also want to keep working on the downtown, where one of the first things that myself and Council was able to work on was the vet tech program at Pierpont that has done big things,” said Marino. “We’ll keep working there for bigger things, and seeing things happening big on the hill is certainly a plus.”

Cricket Wireless also has a location at the Meadowbrook Mall. A representative there said they were not closing their location.

