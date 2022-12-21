Patricia Ann (Little) Cogar, 56, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Webster Memorial Hospital.

Born May 25, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Louise (Perrine) Little. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Edward Little; her step-father, Harold Taylor, and brother-in-law, Bill Westfall.

She was very good at cooking and baking, and enjoyed doing that. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Christopher Cogar of Diana, Vanessa (husband, Arden) Norman of Webster Springs, and Whitney (companion, Robert) Cogar of GA; brother, Forrest Little of Cherry Falls; sisters: Jacqueline Westfall of Diana, Mary (husband, Lorenzo) Jackson of KS, and Sharlie (husband, James) Butler of KY; companion, Kevin Cogar; and one expectant grandchild, whom she was excited to welcome.

In keeping with Patty’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.