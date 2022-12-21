Person rescued after falling 100+ feet over hillside

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a person who had fallen more than 100 feet over a hillside, officials said.

The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department and Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to the rescue.

Crews battled snowy conditions and rough terrain, eventually rescuing the person with a rope.

Details about the person’s identity, condition, and how they wound up over the hillside were not released.

