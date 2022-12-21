Poinsettias 101: Everything you need to know

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “Poinsettias became popular probably about 4 or 5 decades ago and it was actually started in California by a company called Aqui ranch and the way they got people to be interested in poinsettias is they gave them away for free to local tv stations to spruce up their set and that got people excited about poinsettias in the United States”, Sven Verlinden, Director of plant and soil sciences , Horticulture professor.

Horticulture expert and professor Sven Verlinden has been working with his students to grow the esteemed holiday flower since July 2022.

Poinsettias takes around three months to bloom and just this year the greenhouse harvested over 700 of them.

“The nice thing about all these poinsettias is that they are grown by students so that makes them extra special they are gown by WVU students, and we try to sell here locally and basically showcase what our students can do”, Sven Verlinden, Director of plant and soil sciences, Horticulture professor.

Once you take home one of these festive flowers it doesn’t take a lot to take care of them.

They just need a lot of light and minimal water.

“Keeping them damp but not wet and keeping them in cool areas 60 degrees if you can and high light conditions and that’s the best way to keep them and the best way to check on the quality of a poinsettia is to actually look inside of the poinsettia flower and so there’s often times yellow flowers on the inside and when those are still there that’s an indication of a high-quality poinsettia”, Sven Verlinden, Director of plant and soil sciences, Horticulture professor.

The flower originates from Mexico and was bought over to the us by a man named Joel Poinsette in the 1800s and even though red is the most common color they do come in a variety even WVU colors.

“They can be anything from white over yellowish tints, red, pink, marble color and this season there was a small greenhouse in Elkins,WV that actually grew yellow poinsettias and then dyed them partially with blue and so they had blue and gold poinsettias, and we probably will do that next year”, Sven Verlinden, Director of plant and soil sciences, Horticulture professor.

If taken care of properly the flower should last, you until February and Verlinden says they are perfectly safe to have around pets and little ones.

“I would like to dispel one myth that poinsettias are toxic they are not toxic now they have lots and lots of latex so if animals or pets eat them, they will have an upset stomach, but you do not have to worry about them dying or anything like that”, Sven Verlinden, Director of plant and soil sciences, Horticulture professor.

The WVU Evansdale campus sells poinsettias large and small every year, but they won’t be back until January.

