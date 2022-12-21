Police locate missing Clarksburg teen

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located.

Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile.

16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, or the HCSO non-emergency number at 304-626-4900.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Ryan Minnigh
First at 4 Forum: Ryan Minnigh
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
Dominic Currence
Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times
December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive