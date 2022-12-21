Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile.

16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, or the HCSO non-emergency number at 304-626-4900.

