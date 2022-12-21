There are five Christmas plants that could prove harmful to your pets

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas plants can really tie your holiday decor together. But if you have pets, they could prove to be a serious hazard.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County says there are five holiday plants that you should not have in your home if you own cats or dogs. This includes poinsettias, live Christmas trees, lilies, mistletoe or any kind of Christmas cactus.

These plants contain toxins that may not bother you but can make your pet extremely sick if ingested.

“It’d just be best to not have those plants in your house,” explained the shelter’s outreach coordinator Hannah Cottle. “I know some people do love having real Christmas trees, but it’s not really worth it if your cat or dog could get really sick from it.”

If you do have these plants in your home and feel your pet may have gotten into them, the best thing to do is to monitor them for any signs or symptoms like lethargy or an upset stomach. If your pet begins to act strange, call your veterinarian immediately.

