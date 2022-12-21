UPDATE 12/20/22 @ 11:25 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.

The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible.

He said the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported in the 3300 block of McClellan Highway.

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

The sheriff says a woman who was the mother and wife of the two involved also lived at the home and was present during the incident, and she called 911 afterward.

Linville says the woman told investigators the two had been having difficulties with each other for about a week, but she never imagined it would reach this point.

“It’s a shame for both sides of the family,” Linville said. “It’s a pretty close-knit community in that area as well, so it’s just a shame and sad thing for this county.”

The sheriff says his office has not been called to that home during his six years in office.

“Our hearts go out to the families,” the sheriff said. “We’ll be thinking about them, and they’ll be in our prayers.”

Names have not been released yet.

