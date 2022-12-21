WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday.

Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

The occupants were later identified as 23-year-old Brandon Jackson and 25-year-old Felix Sanchez, both from Bronx, New York, troopers said.

When troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, they conducted a vehicle search.

Troopers said they found approximately 42.6 pounds of “high-grade marijuana” that was vacuum sealed in 38 individual bags were discovered in a suitcase and FedEx box inside the vehicle.

The seized marijuana had an estimated street value of $80,000, according to deputies. An unknown amount of money was also seized.

Troopers later learned that the marijuana was heading to Huntington.

Jackson and Sanchez have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail, each on a $75,012 bond.

