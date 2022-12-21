WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

Brandon Jackson and Felix Sanchez
Brandon Jackson and Felix Sanchez(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday.

Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

The occupants were later identified as 23-year-old Brandon Jackson and 25-year-old Felix Sanchez, both from Bronx, New York, troopers said.

When troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, they conducted a vehicle search.

Troopers said they found approximately 42.6 pounds of “high-grade marijuana” that was vacuum sealed in 38 individual bags were discovered in a suitcase and FedEx box inside the vehicle.

The seized marijuana had an estimated street value of $80,000, according to deputies. An unknown amount of money was also seized.

Troopers later learned that the marijuana was heading to Huntington.

Jackson and Sanchez have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail, each on a $75,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
Timothy David Ahler
Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Former Pinch Elementary counselor sentenced to 25 years behind bars

Latest News

Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Noah Shafron
Man charged with bank robbery in Tucker County
Crews rescue person who fell over hillside
Person rescued after falling 100+ feet over hillside
Bridgeport vs Fairmont Senior boy's basketball highlights
Bridgeport vs Fairmont Senior boy's basketball highlights