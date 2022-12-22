December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students.

Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he was named the About You Monograms Teacher of the Month, he couldn’t believe it.

Bellotte said it’s just a humbling experience to win the award.

“I’m humbled that a parent would think I’m that good of a teacher. I’ve never really thought that about myself. I love the kids and I enjoy what I do and that’s the real award for me. A parent thinking I should be nominated for something like this I’m really humbled by that.”

Bellotte has a son and said he loves coaching his son’s basketball team and going on trips with him. As to why he became a teacher, he said he grew up around the school system and soon learned that’s what he wanted to do.

“My mother’s a teacher, and my dad is a maintenance man for Harrison County, so I grew up around the board of education. I was really at a point where I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, and I thought I would just become a teacher.”

It’s not just teaching that Bellotte loves. It’s the interaction he has with his students. He said it doesn’t even feel like a job to him.

“Spending my entire day shaking hands, giving high fives, playing rock, paper, scissors and playing duck duck goose. Sometimes, I can’t imagine that I’m getting paid to do that fun stuff.”

Bellotte said he can’t imagine doing anything else than being a teacher.

