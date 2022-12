BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man allegedly passing counterfeit money.

Authorities said the man is approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and has a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Pernell by email or by calling 304-848-6122.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.