Charles Thomas Smith, 84, of Copley, WV, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on December, 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Charles was born on Union Hill Road in Crawford on October 8, 1938, a son of the late Ralph Thomas Smith and Ressie Jane Lake Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles “Chuck” Thomas Smith Jr.; three brothers: Paul Edward Smith, Okey J. Smith, Darrell Junior Smith; one sister, Betty Smith; and one son-in-law, Teddy Webb. On January 19, 1963, Charles married the love of his life, Shirley June Carpenter, and together they shared 53 wonderful years before her passing on September 29, 2016. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Charles are his four daughters: Shirley June Webb of Horner, Pamela A. Arthur and husband, Bryan, of Rock Cave, Bonnie Jane Webb and husband, William, of Roanoke, and April D. Cintron and husband, José, of Pullman, WV; eight grandchildren: Joshua J. Webb and wife, Cheryl, of Sutton, Nancy Squires and husband, John, of Weston, Martin E. Burkhammer II and wife, Julia, of Weston, Justin Burkhammer and wife, Kelsey, of Roanoke, Charley Moore of Weston, Tabitha Harris and husband, Austin, of Weston, Jared Moore of Pullman, and Keisha Moore of Pullman; eight great-grandchildren: Axle Harris, Elle and Lakelyn Burkhammer, Aspen Burkhammer, Teddy “Bubby” Webb, John Squires Jr., Hanna Webb and Octavia Webb; one brother, Delmas Earl Smith; one sister, Clara Jane Smith; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Charles proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed with the West Virginia State Division of Highways, Dick White Coal Company, Grafton Coal Company, Penn Line, and Blake Enterprise. In his free time, you could always find Charles gardening or making things with his hands. Charles loved his children and grandchildren very much. He enjoyed spending time with them and taking them hunting any chance he had. His grandson Jared Moore was his best buddy. Charles was a wonderful husband, daddy, and Papaw. His loving and caring nature will be deeply missed by all you loved him, especially his girls and grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Charles Thomas Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

