Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Denzil Brown, 78 of Rock Cave, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home. He was born April 10, 1944 in Braxton County to the late Glenna Brown and John Smith and was a logger and timber cutter.

He loved to hunt and fish; was a good mechanic; and enjoyed going to church at Canaan Community Church and Buckhannon Union Mission Church.

Denzil is survived by his wife Pam Tenney Brown; children Oliver D. Brown, Edith Bickel, Burna (Randy) Garvin, Della Brown, John Brown, Goldie Tenney, and Vickie Brown; step-children Ronda, Pam, Toby, Timmy and Tommy Finlen; grandchildren Mike and Chris Bickel, Michelle Cutright, Shelly Brown, and Mikayla Holley; three sisters; one brother; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Corabell Brown; second wife Della Bickel Brown; and brother Bill Brown.

Funeral Services to celebrate Denzil’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Jerry Lee and Pastor Dennis Estes officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation from 10:30 till time of service at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Guardian.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brown family.

