James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan.

James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver.

James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy King of VA, Eva Loeffelbein and husband Alfred of SC, Eileen Stair and husband Don of AR and Debi Turner and husband Jim of VA; one step-son, Ivan Wamsley Sr. of Jane Lew; one grandson, Larry Cumberledge Jr. of Reynoldsville; three great-grandsons, Dallas Cunnningham of Clarksburg, John Cunningham of Clarksburg, and Jakob Jones of Mannington; two granddaughters: Amy Cunningham and husband Shawn of Clarksburg, and Effie Cumberledge and companion Bobby Lively of Salem; three great granddaughters: Jasmine Baker and husband Thomas of Dunbar, Riana Linch and husband Levi of Clarksburg, and Kimberly Jones; two great grandsons: Trenton Baker and Jeremiah Baker of Dunbar; one great great granddaughter: Nevaeh Linch of Clarksburg, and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by five brothers, Bob and Johnnie Flanigan both of Rogersville, PA, Charles and Randell Flanigan of Clarksburg, and Paul Flanigan of Mount Morris, PA; two sisters, Jean Shumaker of Rogersville, PA and Lucy Flanigan of Clarksburg.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife, Effie Ilene (Beverly) Flanigan; One daughter: Diana Kay Pyles; one stepdaughter: Rose Ballard and one stepson: John Wamsley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Flanigan and Lester Flanigan; and two sisters, Emma Flanigan and Lexi Wright.

Jim loved dancing, working on cars and race cars. He enjoyed time with family and playing “Santa” for the little ones.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday December 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., followed by cremation.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

