Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times

Dominic Currence
Dominic Currence(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl multiple times.

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were contacted on Dec. 14 by the parent of a juvenile girl being sexually assaulted, according to a release from the RCSO.

Authorities set up a forensic interview at the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center. The release says the girl told officers 20-year-old Dominic Currence “had been engaging in sexual activities such as sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions, one of which took place on Dec. 11.”

Deputies spoke with Currence on Wednesday, and during the interview, he confirmed with authorities what the girl told them, including having sex multiple times, including on Dec. 11.

Currence was arrested on Thursday and transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, according to the release.

He is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

