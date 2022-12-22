Mon Power encourages customers to prepare for potential outages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power encouraged residents to prepare for potential outages as a winter storm was predicted to be on its way to North Central West Virginia.

A spokesperson for Mon Power, Hannah Catlett, said that the predicted winds could make an impact on restoration times.

“Things to keep in mind when it comes to the type of wind gusts and cold temperatures. They’re calling for right now. The first thing is that we can’t safely put up someone in a bucket truck if the wind speeds are really high,” she said.

Catlett added the possibility of a flash freeze could cause issues for workers traveling, also delaying restoration.

However, she assured someone would eventually come fix an outage when it was safe, even during the holiday.

Catlett encouraged customers to report an outage no matter what.

“Sometimes, its not part of a widespread problem. So, it really helps us to know individualized data. So that we can get out there as quickly as possible to restore power,” she explained.

Catlett wanted people to remember to have their phones charged and flashlights and candles ready, just in case.

She added outages could be reported to Mon Power online and over the phone.

