National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state.

The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.

Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year.

“This project is making so many children feel happy and loved,” said Tracy Komorowski, another Communities In Schools program coordinator who helped organize the effort.

Students who received gifts are case managed by Communities In Schools. Communities In Schools deploys site coordinators who build relationships with students inside schools and help staff to identify challenges facing students in school or at home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
David Collins
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
Brandon Jackson and Felix Sanchez
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

Latest News

North Marion vs East Fairmont girls basketball
North Marion vs East Fairmont girls basketball
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Sen Manchin discusses the wide range of topics in End of Year press conference
Sen. Manchin holds end of year press conference
power lines
Mon Power encourages customers to prepare for potential outages