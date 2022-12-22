New battery manufacturing plant to create hundreds of jobs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Form Energy, Inc. is partnering with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice said the facility will be on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton.

The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.

Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news. At one point, Weirton was one of America’s most important steel towns— a national leader in steel production. Now, this historic city is looking toward the future, and it’s very bright with Form Energy opening its doors. We structured a unique financial incentive package worth up to $290 million in asset-based, performance financing to support their decision to locate in Weirton. The funds put toward this project are guaranteed, secured, and collateralized through ownership of all land and buildings by the state. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority allocated $75 million toward the purchase of land and the construction of buildings in Weirton this morning. I plan on working with the West Virginia Legislature and our federal partners to obtain an additional $215 million needed to finalize our agreement. Resiliency and reliability of power resources for America will be produced in West Virginia, once again, allowing Weirton to be a national leader of this growing industry.

Gov. Justice said Form Energy is an American energy storage technology and manufacturing company that is developing and commercializing an iron-air battery capable of storing electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with legacy power plants.

The company’s pioneering multi-day battery will reshape the electric system to reliably run on 100% low-cost renewable energy, every day of the year.

After a year-long nationwide site selection process that started with identifying over 500 candidate locations across 16 states, it became abundantly clear that Weirton, West Virginia – a historic steel community that sits on a river and has the rich heritage and know-how to make great things out of iron – is the ideal location for our first commercial battery production factory. We look forward to working with Weirton community leaders in the coming months to determine how we can best support the needs of local residents in the area through lasting community partnership and engagement. We appreciate West Virginia’s pro-business landscape, streamlined processes, and commitment to workforce development. We are especially thankful to Governor Jim Justice, Secretary Mitch Carmichael, Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, Senate President Craig Blair, and the local officials in Hancock County for their collaboration and support, which will bring well-paid, full-time employment opportunities and cost-effective, safe batteries to advance American innovation.

Form Energy expects to start construction of its Weirton factory in 2023 and begin manufacturing iron-air battery systems in 2024 for broad commercialization.

