Percy Lee Clay, 86, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 29, 1936 a son of the late Abraham and Dorothy Clay. Captain Percy Clay entered the United States Army on July 16, 1954 and served active duty until he retired September 01, 1974. He proudly served during the Korean War and in two tours in the Vietnam War, where he was an Infantry Sergeant and an Intelligence Advisor. He received the Purple Heart for combat-related injuries during his service. Percy was a well-educated man, who graduated with multiple degrees from various colleges in the Baltimore and Colorado areas. He graduated law school and had his own private law practice in Fairmont. He also was an Immigration Attorney at his own practice in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a member of Welcome Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was avid sports fan who enjoyed watching Golden State Warriors and Steph Currey, and especially Alabama Football. He most enjoyed time spent with his family especially watching Stanford and Son with his grandson. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Diane Payne of Fairmont; four sons Percy Lee Clay, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of North Carolina, James Clay of Fairmont, Adam Clay of Masontown, and Michael Vance Clay of California; one daughter Trevia Holland and her husband Chester of Fairmont; brothers Paul Clay of Germany, Rev. Robert Clay and his wife Edith of Fairmont, Myron Clay of Fairmont, James Brown White and his wife Dottie of Fairmont, Johnny Brown of Fairmont, Austin Brown Clay and his wife Daisey, Roddruss Brown Clay and his wife Marsha, Darian Clay and his wife Tina of Fairmont and Aaron Clay and his wife Cindy of Washington, DC; sisters Dorothy Brown of Reston, Virginia, Cheryl Clay of Charlotte, North Carolina, Joanne Clay of Fairmont, and Selina Rose McClure and her husband Scott of Fairmont; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends including Pastor Paul Mitchell and his wife Janey, Curt and Charlotte Chaney and Spencer Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Donald Clay. The family would like to thank his caregivers from Amedysis Hospice, VA Homebound, Family Services VA Caregiver Services; especially Tiffany and Courtney. Friends may call at Morning Star Baptist Church on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:00 a.m., till 1:00 p.m. A Service will begin on Friday at 1:00p.m. at the church with Pastor Paul Mitchell and Pastor Wesley Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, assisted by the United States Army. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Percy Clay. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

