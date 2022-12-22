Snow tomorrow, wind chills this holiday weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!

Moisture is lifting into West Virginia ahead of a low-presssure system and upper-level trough out in Central US, which means this morning, rain showers will push through the lowlands and wintry mix and freezing rain will lift into the mountain counties. In the lowlands, the rain starts out steady during the early-morning hours, becoming scattered by late morning and ending by midday. In the mountain counties, the wintry mix should last throughout the morning, and it’s not until after midday that the wintry mix turns into rain, as temperatures rise above freezing. This means slick roads and other problems, so the National Weather Service does have the mountain counties under various Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings until the late-afternoon hours. By 4 PM, most of the precipitation has lifted out of West Virginia altogether, leaving cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the mid-40s. Our region will then stay cloudy but dry throughout the evening hours, even after midnight.

Starting at 3 AM, the cold front from out west will start pushing in, followed by rain at first. Then as the blast of cold air behind the cold front moves in, temperatures will drop from the upper-30s overnight to the low-teens by early morning, turning any rain into snow by early morning. This, combined with flash-freezing of the roads, will mean slick roads during the morning commute, so if you have to travel, be very careful doing so. Wind gusts will also jump above 40 mph at times, which will not only blow the snow around, but it will also make temperatures feel much colder. By 7 AM, the line of snow is out of West Virginia, and snow flurries end after 10 AM, leaving behind at least 2″ of snow in the lowlands and more in the mountain counties. Thereafter, the rest of Friday afternoon will be bitterly cold, as gusty winds will mean temperatures in the single-digits and wind chills in the negatives. Those low wind chills will last into Saturday morning as well. This can result in frostbite rather quickly, so the National Weather Service has NCWV under a Wind Chill Watch until 1 PM Saturday. So make sure to protect yourself from the cold. Fortunately, by Sunday, wind gusts will settle down, and after Sunday, the cold air mass producing those temperatures breaks down, allowing warmer air to flow back into our region. So conditions will improve for most of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will bring messy conditions, this holiday weekend will be cold, and next week will be nicer.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain in the lowlands and wintry mix and freezing rain in the mountain counties this morning and afternoon. Drying out by late-afternoon. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 45.

Tonight: Staying dry until about 2 to 3 AM. Thereafter rain, which quickly turns to snow after 3 AM. Winds start out light, but after midnight, they will rise, with wind gusts above 40 mph likely. Low: 16.

Friday: Temperatures in the upper-teens in the early-morning hours. By afternoon, they plunge to single-digits. A few snow showers will occur in the morning hours, and that snow will be blown around by gusty winds. By the afternoon, we dry out, with cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph. High: 21.

Saturday: Cloudy. West-southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph during morning hours, before dropping below 30 mph by evening. High: 15.

