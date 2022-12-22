Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing

One recommendation involves turning on your faucet until it starts dripping and letting it run throughout the night.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze.

“Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with Classic Construction in Huntington.

Davis says besides making sure your pipes are insulated, there are other things you can start doing now to make sure your holiday runs smoothly.

For instance, Davis recommends turning on your faucet until it starts dripping and let it run like that throughout the night.

“If you’re in an older home, you may want to keep a little bit more of a stream going. This isn’t going to be anything crazy that’s going to make your water bill sky high, but it’s going to help keep that water moving and keep those pipes from freezing,” Davis said.

In addition, Davis says to keep your house heated at a minimum of 55 degrees, as well as leaving your cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to your pipes.

If your pipes end up freezing, Davis says to not put an open flame, such as a blow torch, next to the pipe to try and thaw it out quicker. Davis says this can potentially boil the water -- leading the pipe to burst that way.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
David Collins
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
Brandon Jackson and Felix Sanchez
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

Latest News

National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students
North Marion vs East Fairmont girls basketball
North Marion vs East Fairmont girls basketball
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Sen Manchin discusses the wide range of topics in End of Year press conference
Sen. Manchin holds end of year press conference
power lines
Mon Power encourages customers to prepare for potential outages