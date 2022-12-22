‘Very dangerous’: Officials urge caution ahead of winter storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are urging caution ahead of Friday’s winter storm.

A blast of cold air is expected to drop temperatures signficantly Friday morning. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Joseph Williams says the bitter cold, coupled with strong winds, will mean wind chills well below zero.

The storm has prompted a State of Emergency for all 55 counties.

The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.

“This storm will cause difficult travel, extreme cold and other hazardous conditions,” said Emergency Management Division Director GE McCabe. “EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management, state and federal partners, and utility company representatives to assist and respond when help is needed.”

The West Virginia National Guard is coordinating with the Department of Emergency Management and Emergency Managers to open warming shelters if the need arises.

Mon Power encouraged residents to prepare for potential outages as a winter storm was predicted to be on its way to North Central West Virginia.

A spokesperson for Mon Power, Hannah Catlett, said that the predicted winds could make an impact on restoration times.

“Things to keep in mind when it comes to the type of wind gusts and cold temperatures. They’re calling for right now. The first thing is that we can’t safely put up someone in a bucket truck if the wind speeds are really high,” she said.

Catlett added the possibility of a flash freeze could cause issues for workers traveling, also delaying restoration.

Locally, several area fire departments have issued warnings to people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary Friday morning.

“Driving is not advised all day Friday,” the Buckhannon Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “Please give the roads time to thaw as salt and cinders take a bit longer to work in this type of cold and as always if you don’t have to be out don’t be.”

“Please, please, please do not be out in this mess unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner said in a message to residents. “If you need to go out, run errands, shop, etc., do it today please. Your family would much rather spend the holiday with you in the comfort of home, than at the hospital, and our first responders would like to do the same.”

