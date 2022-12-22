Winter storm soon to slam into NCWV

Dangerously cold temperatures will plague the area through the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The time has come! The bitter Arctic air we’ve been tracking the past week will soon be entering West Virginia, bringing us a bit of snow, but more importantly, extremely low wind chills. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for the timing of the system, as well as a demonstration on how to keep yourself warm.

