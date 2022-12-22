W.Va. state police ask for public’s help locating runaway kids


By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids.

According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, dark green in color, from their residence in Itmann. The plate number is WV 56E122.

Right now, the trooper is listing the two as runaway children and is not clear yet on their direction of travel.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Jesse detachment.

Morgan is described as 5,4 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Akers is described as 4,10 inches tall, 75 pounds, and sandy blonde hair with brown eyes.

