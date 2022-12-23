Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend
Wind chills remain in the negatives until Christmas Day.
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.