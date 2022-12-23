DOH crews work to clear roadways

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”

Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since.

The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice.

“It’s more ice than wet roads.”

Mike Daley is the District Engineer overseeing the 5 news viewing area.

He said trucks came across downed trees, power lines, and car accidents everywhere they went.

“There are wrecks everywhere.”

With wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, Daley said there were several areas that saw near white-out conditions.

And any snow or ice that did thaw quickly re-froze, limiting the progress crews could make clearing the roads.

“Trying to break up a little bit as far as thawing out, but at these temperatures they’re not going to stay thawed for too long. Everybody just has to pay attention to their driving, slow down to a manageable speed.”

The conditions caused problems for drivers across North Central West Virginia.

Amber Barclay shared this video with 5 news of a bus struggling to climb a hill in Morgantown.

Barclay said other buses also had issues in the area.

Several other areas saw closures due to wrecks or stalled vehicles.

A stretch of I-79 near the Kingmont exit was closed down for several hours due to disabled vehicles.

Crews are still actively plowing and treating the roads.

Something Daley said will continue around the clock through Christmas.

“With these whether conditions we’ll be out 24 hours a day clearing the roads clear through the holidays.”

