Firefighters battle flames in frigid temperatures

Firefighters battled flames in frigid temperatures throughout the region Friday.
Logan Fire Department battles blaze in subzero temperatures Friday
Logan Fire Department battles blaze in subzero temperatures Friday(Logan Fire Dept.)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters battled flames in frigid temperatures throughout the region Friday.

Crews found heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street.

No injuries were reported.

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)

In Logan, crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a fire in the Mount Gay area.

The Logan Fire Department said a two-story abandoned building was engulfed in flames.

The department shared photos of iced over fire engines, as well as the flames.

They also reported no injuries.

