Firefighters battle flames in frigid temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters battled flames in frigid temperatures throughout the region Friday.

Crews found heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street.

No injuries were reported.

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte. (Huntington Fire Department)

In Logan, crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a fire in the Mount Gay area.

The Logan Fire Department said a two-story abandoned building was engulfed in flames.

The department shared photos of iced over fire engines, as well as the flames.

They also reported no injuries.

