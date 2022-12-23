Gusty winds, wind chills this holiday weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is lifting into our area this morning, leading to slick roads and other problems. Thereafter, gusty winds and dangerously low wind chills will push in today into the holiday weekend. Find out the impacts, and more, in the video above!

A strong low-pressure system and cold front, followed by a blast of arctic air from Canada, has brought dangerous wind chills, gusty winds, and plenty of snow to much of the US, and this morning, that system lifted rain into our region, with snow pushing into West Virginia after 3 AM. The rain turned over to snow in North-Central West Virginia after 4 AM, with a quick downburst of snow in the region. By 7 AM, the line of snow will have left our region, but plenty of snow showers will still linger until about 10 AM at the latest, leaving cloudy skies by the afternoon. These snow showers will drop about 1″ to 2″ in some areas, and at the same time, winds will be gusty, staying well above 30 mph throughout the day and reaching 40 to 50 mph at times. This will likely cause issues with tree branches, outdoor items and power lines. Those wind gusts will continue well into the day, and even into tonight. So the National Weather Service has North-Central West Virginia under various wind alerts until Saturday morning. Temperatures will also drop into the single digits, meaning any water on the roads from the rain this morning will be frozen, so expect slick roads and other problems. Because of the gusty winds, wind chills (which are how cold the actual temperatures feel due to the wind) will be in the negative teens and twenties in the lowlands, with lower wind chills in the mountains. This can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes. Those wind chills will last well into Saturday morning as well. Therefore, the National Weather Service also has our region under a Wind Chill Warning until Saturday, with the mountains staying under those warnings until Sunday afternoon. So make sure to wear gloves and multiple layers of clothing if you’re outside, and be careful if heading out on the roads.

Fortunately, by Saturday evening, winds will start to settle down, meaning wind chills will not be as low. By Sunday, temperatures will still be in the upper-teens to low-20s, so Christmas day will still be cold enough to warrant caution. Then after Monday, the air mass bringing the cold temperatures to our area breaks down, allowing warmer air to start flowing in. High-pressure systems will keep skies partly clear throughout most of next week. So by the latter half of next week, temperatures will reach the upper-40s or even the low-50s, and skies will be partly clear, completely different from this holiday weekend. In short, this holiday weekend will bring dangerously cold conditions, but after Sunday, a warming trend will take place, with peeks of sunshine at times.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain before 5 AM, transitioning to snow thereafter. Widespread snow until around 9 AM, with snow flurries until after midday. West-southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts above 40 mph. Snow accumulation of around 2″ in the lowlands, possibly higher in the mountains. Temperatures drop to the single digits by the afternoon. High: 44.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with west-southwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. Wind chills in the negative teens and twenties. Low: 4.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with west-southwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusting up to 40 mph occasionally, especially during the morning hours. High: 15.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, with some clearing in the evening. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 21.

