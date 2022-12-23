‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads

Snow and ice are causing significant problems for drivers across north central West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties.

Daley said more than 90 crews are out in the district working on roads, with nearly 1,000 crews out statewide.

He said crews are seeing very slick roads, wind gusts of up to 60 mph, downed trees, and “almost zero” visibility in some areas.

“It’s treacherous conditions all over,” he said. “It’s really bad.”

Daley said crews will be working nonstop throughout the weekend.

Officials say I-79 northbound in the Kingmont area is closed due to multiple disabled vehicles.

A similar situation is playing out in Monongalia County, where officials say responders are on scene of several incidents at various locations.

Mon County Emergency Management said Van Voorhis Rd. is shut down at this time due to multiple disabled vehicles from icy road conditions. DOH is notified and responders are on scene.

