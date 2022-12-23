LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions.

4:45 a.m.

Snow is falling in NCWV. This shot is from a traffic camera at the Weston exit of I-79.

Snow falling at I79 Weston exit
Snow falling at I79 Weston exit

4:30 a.m.

Snow has moved into Braxton County, roads are starting to become slick and WVDOH is urging caution.

WV511 road conditions
WV511 road conditions

3:45 a.m.

