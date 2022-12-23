LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions.

4:45 a.m.

Snow is falling in NCWV. This shot is from a traffic camera at the Weston exit of I-79.

Snow falling at I79 Weston exit (WV511)

4:30 a.m.

Snow has moved into Braxton County, roads are starting to become slick and WVDOH is urging caution.

WV511 road conditions (WV511)

3:45 a.m.

Strong winds, snow showers and falling temps with low visibility at times this morning. Expect slick conditions on roadways. Watch for icy conditions on overpasses and bridges. WVDOH crews are out treating and clearing roads where needed. Reduce speed and allow extra drive time. pic.twitter.com/zI5uMXPrin — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 23, 2022

