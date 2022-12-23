LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in NCWV
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions.
4:45 a.m.
Snow is falling in NCWV. This shot is from a traffic camera at the Weston exit of I-79.
4:30 a.m.
Snow has moved into Braxton County, roads are starting to become slick and WVDOH is urging caution.
3:45 a.m.
