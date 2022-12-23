Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm.

The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday.

“If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in a Facebook post. “We ask that you allow extra time for stores to open, and be understanding of those who do not. Crews are working diligently to clear and treat parking lots and roads, but we always recommend caution during adverse weather conditions.”

As of 9:30 a.m., Harrison County had more than 2,400 people without power -- more than any other county in the state.

Nearly 16,000 people were without power statewide.

Since 4 a.m. Friday, temperatures in the area had dropped from the low-to-mid 40s to a ‘feels like’ temperature of -15 degrees.

