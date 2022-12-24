Chilly Christmas weekend, warming up next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After dangerous wind chills and gusty winds yesterday and this morning, conditions should improve tonight. It will still be cold outside for the rest of the holiday weekend, however. Fortunately, temperatures will be on the rise next week. Find out more in the video above!

A strong arctic air mass pushed in behind yesterday’s low-pressure system and cold front, bringing wind gusts above 50 mph in places and resulting in wind damage and wind chills well over 20 degrees below zero at times. In fact, Clarksburg saw a wind chill of -22*F yesterday, compared to a record wind chill of -34*F recorded in 1977, so some places nearly broke records. Tonight, the low-pressure system that brought the gusty winds is lifting north, causing wind gusts to drop to the 20-30 mph range. Combined with expected lows in the low-teens tonight, this means wind chills will be higher than last night, but wind chills will still be in the single digits. In the mountain counties, they will be in the negatives. So make sure to wear multiple layers and take precautions against the cold tonight. On the bright side, it will be quiet tonight, with cloudy skies but no snow in the area. Tomorrow, clouds will break up a bit, as drier air flows in from the southwest, resulting in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from west and southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper teens to low-20s, feeling colder because of those winds. So Christmas day will be sunny but chilly. Then clouds will build back in on Monday, thanks to a weak disturbance from out west, but our region will stay dry, and temperatures will be slightly higher. Then for the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb, as a high-pressure system stays south and east of us, pumping warm air into our region. By the end of the last week of December, temperatures will be in the upper-50s, well above average for late-December. Skies will remain partly clear up throughout most of next week as well, so there will be some sunshine at times. Then over the New Year’s weekend, a low-pressure system will lift in from the southwest, bringing rain into our area. So if you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. In short, after a chilly Christmas day, the last week of December will bring rising temperatures and sunshine, before rain returns to start the new year.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 21.

Monday: Cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 27.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 35.

