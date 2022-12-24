Daniel Raymond Mundell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel Raymond Mundell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at WVU Caring Hospice in Elkins. He was born on December 18, 1951, in Fairmont; a son of Barbara Jean (Belt) Mundell of Fairmont and the late Robert Edward Mundell.Daniel was self-employed as a carpenter for many years. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his brothers, Richard Mundell of Fairmont, and Donald Mundell of Utah; his sister, Deborah Sweet and her husband, Gary, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his good friend, Danny Robinson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Don Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

