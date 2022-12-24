Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

Christmas Eve update on weather, power outages, road conditions and area warming shelters
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend.

The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open.

Here’s an update of where things stand as of Saturday morning:

Road Conditions

As of 9 a.m., WV511 shows virtually every road in NCWV as ‘yellow’ meaning caution is advised. While unofficial, many drivers have reported the roads to be passable without major issues.

WV511 road update 9:30 a.m.
WV511 road update 9:30 a.m.(WV511)

Power Outages:

As of 9 a.m., Mon Power is reporting more than 11,000 outages statewide.

In our area, the only counties reporting more than 100 outages are Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Taylor -- though none of them are reporting more than 300 outages.

You can report a power outage HERE.

Warming Shelters:

The power outages and extreme cold have many seeking shelter in area warming shelters.

Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is acting as a regional shelter. It is open until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown is also open.

The WV Coalition to End Homelessness has created a list of other shelters HERE.

Weather:

The bitter temperatures are expected to linger throughout the weekend. You can watch the video forecast above for full details.

First Alert Meteorologist Kayla Smith will have the latest forecast on 5 News tonight.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles disbaled near Kingmont exit
‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads
Bridgeport exit as of 7:45 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | December 23, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | December 23, 2022
“It’s treacherous conditions all over.”
DOH crews work to clear roadways
The Queen of Clean: Whitening White Items
The Queen of Clean: Whitening white items
Logan Fire Department battles blaze in subzero temperatures Friday
Firefighters battle flames in frigid temperatures