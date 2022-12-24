Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend.

The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open.

Here’s an update of where things stand as of Saturday morning:

Road Conditions

As of 9 a.m., WV511 shows virtually every road in NCWV as ‘yellow’ meaning caution is advised. While unofficial, many drivers have reported the roads to be passable without major issues.

WV511 road update 9:30 a.m. (WV511)

Power Outages:

As of 9 a.m., Mon Power is reporting more than 11,000 outages statewide.

In our area, the only counties reporting more than 100 outages are Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Taylor -- though none of them are reporting more than 300 outages.

You can report a power outage HERE.

Warming Shelters:

The power outages and extreme cold have many seeking shelter in area warming shelters.

Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is acting as a regional shelter. It is open until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown is also open.

The WV Coalition to End Homelessness has created a list of other shelters HERE.

Weather:

The bitter temperatures are expected to linger throughout the weekend. You can watch the video forecast above for full details.

First Alert Meteorologist Kayla Smith will have the latest forecast on 5 News tonight.

