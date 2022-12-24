Richard Lee Saurborn

Richard Lee Saurborn
Richard Lee Saurborn(Richard Lee Saurborn)
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Lee Saurborn, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Fairmont; a son of the late Winfield Scott Saurborn and Maude M. (Wilson) Saurborn. Richard was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard retired from Helmick Corporation as an engineer. He loved West Virginia University sports and enjoyed working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Swisher) Saurborn of Fairmont; his son, Jacob Saurborn and his wife, Ashleigh of Morgantown; his daughters, Jessica Lemon and her husband, Grant of Fairmont, and Jillian Huffman and her husband, Daniel of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Saurborn, Everett Saurborn, Elsie Lemon, Jackson Lemon, Oliver Huffman, and Evelyn Huffman. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Saurborn and his wife, Ruby; his sister, Edith Herndon and her husband, Harry. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles disbaled near Kingmont exit
‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads
Bridgeport exit as of 7:45 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

Latest News

Daniel Raymond Mundell
Daniel Raymond Mundell
Charles Thomas Smith
Charles Thomas Smith
Percy Lee Clay
Percy Lee Clay
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan