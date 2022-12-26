Cool, cloudy start to the last week of 2022!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold holiday weekend, today will start the last week of 2022 with cool, cloudy conditions. Later this week, temperatures will rise, but as for what the new year will bring, find out in the video above!

Over the holiday weekend, a strong low-pressure system and cold air mass brought wind chills in the negatives and gusty winds to West Virginia, but by Christmas day itself, skies had partly cleared out and temperatures had improved. Today will start the workweek with slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper-20s. However, skies will be cloudy, and a fast-moving low-pressure system from Canada (called a “clipper”) will bring even a few snow flurries into our area. Very little snow accumulation is expected, however. Any leftover snow flurries should dissipate by the evening, and overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we should stay dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, as clouds break up due to a high-pressure system in the southern US lifting dry air into our region. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be a little higher than the past few days, reaching the mid-30s. Thereafter, as the high-pressure system pushes towards the Atlantic Ocean, increased southerly flow will lift warmer air into West Virginia, causing temperatures to rise throughout the week. By Friday, temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, well above average for late-December. Skies will also be partly sunny throughout the week. Then over the new year’s weekend, a complex low-pressure system will lift in and bring rain into North-Central West Virginia. The rain showers from this system will likely last even into Sunday, so we’re starting off 2023 on a rainy note. So if you have any plans to celebrate the new year this weekend, you may want an umbrella. In short, the last week of December will start with rising temperatures and partly sunny skies, before rain pushes in as we transition to the new year.

Today: Cloudy skies, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 26.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 36.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

