Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”

McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years.

He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever seen.

“It’s certainly within the top 10, maybe within the top 5,” he said.

The highest load McGlynn has seen in his career was around 140,00 megawatts. This recent cold snap saw demand in the area of 130,000 megawatts.

PJM serves more than 65 million customers across 13 states, including West Virginia.

McGlynn says the large area encompassed by the storm, the speed at which it moved, and the holiday weekend all contributed to the surge in demand.

It reached a point Saturday where PJM sent out an alert to customers asking them to conserve energy to avoid potential rolling blackouts.

McGlynn says there is a series of steps grid operators like PJM can take in these situations, including importing power from neighboring districts or asking them to lower their demand. Both of those things happened this weekend, he said.

“We still had a number of steps that we could go through before we would have to get to the point where we would have to interrupt firm customer demand,” he said. “So we were a few steps away but fortunately we did not need to go there.”

Because it was for a short amout of time and the changes were subtle, McGlynn says it’s hard to gauge the exact impact the call for conservation had. But he says he thinks customers cutting back “definitely helped” the situation.

McGlynn says PJM tries to learn from events like this and the Texas coldsnap in February of 2021 in order to improve their procedures and response.

“There are things that can be done to make the system more robust... and things we can do to make the system more resilient,” he said.

