Helping achieve your fitness goals in 2023

Gym owner encourages people to show up at gym, work out
Charles Jones is the owner of Bossed Up Fitness, and he is trying to help residents fulfill a...
Charles Jones is the owner of Bossed Up Fitness, and he is trying to help residents fulfill a healthier lifestyle.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Every year, millions of people make resolutions, and according to Chamberofcommerce.org only 16% of Americans keep their resolutions.

A Wyoming County gym owner, Charles Jones, is trying to help people make healthier lifestyle changes in 2023.

“Just show up. If you are interested in coming to the gym, if you’re interested in fitness, if you’re interested in dieting or anything just come by, I am here all day,” said Jones, who owns Bossed up Fitness Gym in Mullens.

According to Top New Year’s Resolutions of 2022 | Chamber of Commerce, more than 80% of Americans do not stick to their fitness resolutions when the new year starts.

To Jones, it is all about perception and how badly you want to accomplish your goals.

“It all depends on people’s mindsets and how they see themselves,” said Jones.

Bossed Up Fitness Gym is an open spaced gym, and classes will be available spring 2023.

The gym is located at 402 Moran Avenue, in Mullens. Their memberships start at $50, and their classes will be $10.

Jones says you don’t have to have a membership to attend a class.

Head over to the Chamber of Commerce website to find out the top 2022 New Year Resolutions Americans make.

