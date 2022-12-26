Hickory House in Jane Lew announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Jane Lew restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced.

Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant is closing.

“Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years of business success in Lewis County,” they wrote in a social media post.

The Butchers said in the post they’re retiring.

“We sincerely appreciate our staff and those who helped make Hickory House a success,” they said. “It goes without saying this was a difficult and emotional decision.”

5 News featured Hickory House in a 2018 episode of Tasty Tuesday.

