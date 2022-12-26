How to remain safe while heating your home

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety.

“Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.

“We need to make sure heaters are safe from all kids and pets and water. Never mix water with electric and don’t touch it while you’re wet. Number four, place the heater on a stable surface. Number five, never leave a heater operating while unattended or while sleeping,” Doak said.

Always make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

In the unfortunate result a house fire does occur evacuate your home as safely as possible and call 911.

