Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so.

Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap.

But one local city official is taking time to highlight the efforts of another group who don’t get the spotlight as often -- city workers.

Philippi City Manager Jeremy Drennen wrote a social media post praising them for their efforts.

You can read his full message below:

“I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays. As I sit here enjoying one of the last days of the year, I wanted to take this time to shine some light on our city employees.

On Friday morning, our street department started trying to clear the roads. Friday was considered a holiday at the City since Christmas Eve fell on Saturday. Our electric department was out working on several outages as the wind started to pick up and the chilling temperatures settled in. The garbage department was out and about picking up garbage throughout town as the weather continued to get worse and worse. The police, water and sewer department were performing their normal duties despite it being a holiday.

The street department continued to work clearing the streets on Christmas Eve. While clearing the streets, a water leak occurred due to the harsh temperatures. Employees had to pull off of the streets to work on the leak. A few hours after the leak was fixed, another water leak occurred in the late hours of Christmas Eve. City employees spent all Christmas Eve night and Christmas morning working on the complicated leak.

This is not unusual for city employees. For years they have had to come out at the worst of times. They deserve all the praise and recognition for keeping our community safe and our city running so we can enjoy the holidays with our families. Please help me in recognizing them for their hard work and dedication. We couldn’t do it without them.”

- City Manager, Jeremy Drennen

