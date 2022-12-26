Lonnie Cogar, 92 of Laurel Fork passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born October 11, 1930 at Desert Fork, he was the son of the late Alec Cogar and Mary Frances (Coe) Cogar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Maxine (Gilles) Cogar; and son, John Farrell Cogar.

Lonnie joined the United States Army in 1950 and spent most of his service in Germany. He returned home in 1952 to marry his childhood sweetheart. He spent the majority of his work life in the woods as a heavy equipment operator, running primarily bulldozers. He also was a business owner with two small grocery stores which he ran with his wife and family. He and his oldest son operated a small logging business for a few years. He proudly spent many years as an honor guard member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, having also served as Post Commander, VFW #3738. He was an Oddfellows Member. He was a Republican Committee Member. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed making denim quilts.

Surviving are his children: Catherine Fay Cogar of Webster Springs, Frances Ann Cogar of Mableton, Georgia, Harrison Cogar of Webster Springs, and Theodore Monroe (Tedd) Cogar of Indiana, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Steven Cogar, Aaron (Joanna) Gregory, Josh Cogar, Kent (Rita) Gregory, Jimmie (Trish) Hinely, Lonnie Ray (Ashley) Cogar, Hunter (Chezlyn) Roberts, Alec Cogar, and Cory Cannon; twenty great grandchildren; special peach cobbler-maker, Chasity Gregory and numerous other friends and family members left to cherish his memory (including sister Louise).

Services to celebrate Lonnie’s life will be held 1pm, Friday, December 30, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with the Reverend Tedd Cogar officiating. Burial will follow at Cogar Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9pm, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.