Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours.

Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps.

The freezing temperatures have caused pipes to burst to leave people all over the area without water for hours. Troy says the problems are wide-ranging.

“Constant water leaks, any type of PVC, pecs are just freezing of course,” Troy said. “Copper is splitting.”

One thing you can do to help your pipes is to let the water drip and open the cabinets under the sink.

Troy says good insulation is key for the cold weather to keep the pipes warm.

“Turn the heat up to 75 and insulate,” he said. “Take the time to insulate and check all your water lines. Make sure when it gets low like that that we leave the faucets dripping. Maybe one in the kitchen. Maybe one in the bathroom. Keep water dripping on those cold nights.”

Patty Cork lives in Salem and was one of many dealing with busted pipes Monday morning.

She says without water she can’t get anything done around the house.

Cork called three different plumbing companies and says luckily Midstate came to her rescue.

“Well, we haven’t been without it too long, but my daughter has been without it for quite a while,” she said. “You can’t cook. You can’t take a bath or use the bathroom. You have to go somewhere else. It’s a big disadvantage.”

