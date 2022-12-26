More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are dealing with problems from frozen pipes, including a local church.

The pipes burst Monday morning at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

The pipes were on the third floor, and sent gallons of water streaming throughout the first and second floors.

The flooding caused extensive damage throughout the building.

Despite the mess, there was a silver living.

Pastor Sean Wegener said he sent out a text message after noon asking for help -- and more than 100 people responded.

“We had so many people that one person said ‘We are kind of trippin on eachother,” Wegener said.

Wegener said the group mobilized and was able to clean up much of the mess within two hours.

Despite the flooding, Simpson Creek plans to hold regular services this coming Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.