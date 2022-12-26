Temperatures rise to above average by week’s end

After a brutally cold weekend, conditions improve significantly.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold persisted this Monday, but most of us climb to above freezing temps tomorrow, and the climb continues through the end of the week. However, rain is looking to be a factor in your New Year’s plans. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

