After today, rising temperatures for this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with some sunshine.

After a low-pressure system brought cloudy skies and a few snow flurries to our area before pushing east yesterday evening, today will be much nicer, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air to our area. Today. skies will be partly cloudy, with light southwest winds and temperatures in the mid-30s, much warmer than the past few days. Overnight, more dry air will flow into our region, breaking up leftover clouds and resulting in Mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the 20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s. Then on Thursday and Friday, the high-pressure system pushes into the Atlantic, and a low-pressure system develops in the Great Plains. As a result, increased southerly flow will result in rising temperatures, reaching into the upper-50s by the end of the week. That is over 10-15 degrees above-normal for late-December. Skies will also be partly sunny around that time, so overall, the workweek will end on a nice note. However, on New Year’s Eve, a complex low-pressure system will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in widespread rain shower activity across our area. Timing is a little uncertain regarding when the system arrives versus when it leaves, but leftover moisture from the system will mean rain showers will likely stick around on Sunday (New Year’s Day). So if you’re planning on celebrating the new year, you may want to do it indoors. Our region then dries out on Monday, with partly clear skies, but models do suggest more rain towards the middle of next week. In short, temperatures will be on the rise throughout this week, but as we transition to 2023, we’ll see some rain in our area.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 36.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 58.

